Iarnród Éireann to operate late night trains to Dundalk in lead up to Christmas

Iarnród Éireann have announced today that late night DART and Commuter services, including to Dundalk, will operate from Friday 3 December on the weekends in the run-up to Christmas, and after Dublin’s New Year’s Eve events.

Additional late-night DART and Commuter services for this year are timed to be aligned with the midnight closure of bars, restaurants and other venues in the hospitality sector, under current COVID-19 measures.

Iarnród Éireann have confirmed that fares are unchanged from regular services, meaning customers can use Leapcard and buy cash fares at normal rates. They add that weekly, monthly and annual season tickets are valid on late night services, so season ticket holders will be able to use the services at no extra charge.

Late night services will have security personnel on board to ensure customer safety.

The full schedule of late night Commuter services to Dundalk is as follows:

Friday 3rd & Saturday 4th December

Friday 10th & Saturday 11th December

Friday 17th & Saturday 18th December

00:40hrs from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk



Late night Friday 31st December (after New Year’s Eve concerts):

01:40hrs from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk



