27 Nov 2021

Dundalk court: Kicked car wing mirror

27 Nov 2021

A 31-year-old man who kicked the wing mirror of a car after its driver had swerved to avoid hitting him, when he jumped out in front of it, has been given a six-month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court for criminal damage.

Richard McCullough with an address at Carrickedmond, Kilcurry was also before the court for being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on Clanbrassil Street on April 30th last.

The court heard the defendant - who had 101 previous convictions, had cracked the glass in the wing mirror with the kick and was abusive and aggressive when gardai approached him.

The defence solicitor acknowledged that her client has a lengthy record but stressed that there was nothing in the last 18 months apart from this.

She added he lost his father and brother in tragic circumstances when he was younger and had become estranged from his family and had moved to Dundalk from Cavan, when he became homeless but the relations have been rebuilt with them.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a six-month sentence which she suspended on him entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 18 months.

