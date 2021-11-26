Apache Pizza targets Louth to help fill 500 new jobs

Apache Pizza is inviting people from Louth and surrounding counties to attend a recruitment event which has been organised to help fill over 500 new jobs at the company before Christmas.

The popular pizza chain has organised for its National Recruitment Roadshow to visit the Apache Pizza store at 4 Wellington Quay, Drogheda on Tuesday, November 30th and is extending an open invitation to locals to drop by between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The 500 new jobs include permanent part-time and fulltime positions for managers, supervisors, team members and delivery drivers and offer flexible working conditions, full training and opportunities for career advancement.

The National Recruitment Roadshow provides an opportunity for people from Louth and surrounding counties to learn more about working at Apache Pizza and to find jobs at stores that are situated in their local communities.

The recruitment drive is the biggest that Apache Pizza has ever launched in Ireland and the new jobs are being created as Apache Pizza gears up for the busiest period of the year and an even busier 2022.

“We pride ourselves on being local. Our success is driven by being part of local communities and by serving tasty pizza which can be enjoyed anywhere, at any time,” said Crispin McLoughlin, Chief Operating Officer at Apache Pizza.

“We are delighted to create such a large number of jobs and to provide people with an immediate opportunity to join Apache Pizza, to secure local employment and to develop and advance their career with us as we continue to grow and expand across the island of Ireland,” he added.

The Louth recruitment event provides an informal opportunity to meet the Apache Pizza business team, including franchisees, managers and team members, to ask questions and to learn about what it is like to work at the pizza chain.

The roadshow event includes product sampling, make-and-bake sessions and quick tutorials on how to make the perfect pizza, subject to demand. Those who apply for positions on the day will also receive goody bags and vouchers.