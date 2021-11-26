New water mains for Ardee to reduce leakage

Irish Water, working in partnership with Louth County Council, is replacing old “backyard” water mains and providing new service connections for customers in Sliabh Breagh, Ardee.

This will improve water quality and provide the community with a more reliable supply of water as well as reduce the high levels of leakage, according to Irish Water.

In some older properties in Sliabh Breagh water connections, typically made of iron or lead, were installed to the rear of properties and are often referred to as “backyard” service connections.

The condition of these backyard services has deteriorated over the years which has resulted in increased bursts and leaks, and reduced water pressure for some customers, the water company said.

The works involve the decommissioning of ageing back yard water mains and the construction of nearly 1.5km of new high density, polyethylene (plastic) water mains along the public road.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply.

Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will be replaced as part of the improvement works.

To facilitate the safe delivery of these works, some traffic management will be in place, however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

The works may involve some short-term supply interruptions.

Irish Water said the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

Irish Water and Louth County Council said they regret any inconvenience these improvement works may cause.

The works, which are scheduled to begin at the end of November are being carried out on behalf of Irish Water by GMC Utilities Ltd and are expected to be completed by early 2022.

Speaking about the project Matthew Thomson, Irish Water, said: “These upgrades are part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network in Louth.

"Replacing old, damaged pipes will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses now and into the future.

"We would like to thank the local community, for their patience and cooperation while we deliver this vital water network improvement project.”

Their customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and people can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.