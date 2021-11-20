Call to join Women's Aid Dundalk 5k walk

Women's Aid Dundalk are marking the global 16 Days of Action with a 5K walk between 25th November, International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, until 10th December, Human Rights Day.
The Women’s Aid Dundalk 5K is an awareness raising and fundraising event to highlight the issue of Domestic Abuse and Coercive Control and to raise the profile of Women’s Aid Dundalk as a local, independent, autonomous service provider in Dundalk.
All funds raised will go towards the work of the organisation in the local area.
You can join us by registering on the iDonate page found on our Facebook with a minimal charge of €15 which includes a T-shirt to wear on your run/walk. There is also fundraising option if you wish to raise funds for the organisation.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.