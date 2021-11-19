Dundalk pupils raise money for Temple Street Children's Hospital

Réalt na Mara Student council
Réalt na Mara national school held their annual Trick or Treat for Temple Street Children’s Hospital On Friday 22nd October.
Students and staff dressed up in Halloween costumes and a fun day was enjoyed by all .
The event was coordinated by teacher Síle Holland and the Student Council.
They were delighted that the efforts of the school community raised a total of €820 for such a worthy cause.
