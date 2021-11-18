Search

18/11/2021

Christmas lights lit up around Dundalk this evening

The Christmas tree lit up at the Square this evening

The Christmas lights in Dundalk have been officially switched on for 2021!

Lights around the town, which sprung up in recent weeks, were officially switched on by Dundalk Town earlier today.

Dundalk BIDS manager, Martin McElligott told the Democrat that while they had planned an official ceremony for tomorrow, it had to be scrapped at the last minute due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

However, the lights will remain on in the evenings as the town moves into the Christmas period.

The Square was lit up with string lights around the trees and the towering Christmas tree

Offices on Crowe Street also got in on the festivities

