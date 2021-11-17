Search

17/11/2021

Sailor Sharkey Barbers moving to Blackrock

Owner of Sailor Sharkey Barbers Craig Colgan

Formerly based on the Castletown Road, the business - ran by local man Craig Colgan - can now be found above the renovated Bayview Tavern pub on Main Street with the grand opening having taken place on Monday November 15th.

Sailor Sharkey Barbers, named after legendary Dundalk-born heavyweight boxer Tom Sharkey, was established in 2018.
Since then, it has gone from strength to strength and Colgan is confident that a move to Blackrock will see that trend continue.

"It's a very exciting time for the business. I've been very fortunate to have great customers support me in recent years but the move to Blackrock will give them a better overall experience," he said.

"The Bayview Tavern has been extensively renovated so we are now able to offer customers a sleeker environment.

"As someone who lives in Blackrock, I know the huge attraction of the village, so it has always been an ambition of mine to open here.

"Hopefully people can now take time out to get a cut while also experiencing all that the village has to offer, including the many other great businesses around me," said Craig.

Sailor Sharkey Barbers offers fresh cuts, hot towel shaves, a wide range of hair, shaving and beard products and gift sets, as well as vouchers so be sure to call in to get that pre-Christmas cut or present.

You can book a hair appointment online at www.sailorsharkey barbers.ie or pop in to the new salon above The Bayview Tavern in Blackrock.

