Dundalk court: Threw bag of drugs into bush

A 25 year old man who threw a bag of drugs in a bush as he tried to flee on foot after seeing gardai, was placed under a 12 month probation bond at Dundalk district court last week.

Dean Matthews with an address at Church View, Dromiskin was prosecuted for unlawful possession of cannabis herb and having the drug for sale or supply at Herity’s Car Park in Dromiskin on June 24th 2019.

The court heard the defendant was one of two men who fled on foot after seeing gardai. He was seen putting his hand in a bush, which was shaking as the officers went by it and three packages of a herb-like substance were recovered from it.

The cannabis herb had an estimated street value of €1,260 and the defendant subsequently admitted discarding it and said he smoked it and sold it.

The court was told Mr. Matthews had three previous convictions for road traffic and criminal damage matters.

The defence solicitor said her client has a history of drug use and had got into the wrong crowd and things got so bad at one point he became homeless. However, she added that he had entered a nine month probation bond in April and the following month entered a residential treatment centre and had completed the programme.

The solicitor stressed that the offending before the court was from a time when the defendant was continuing to take drugs and while there are victims to his crimes, she argued he himself is also a victim, as a user who was selling drugs to fund his addiction.

Judge John Brennan noted the defendant – who had no previous drug convictions, had taken the wrong path but is now involved in his recovery.

He placed him under a further bond – for 12 months on condition that he engages with and complies with the directions of the Probation Service.