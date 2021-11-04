Search

04/11/2021

Council encourages people in Louth to check draft election register before registration closes

Donegal Draft Register of Electors

Are you registered to vote?

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

People in Louth are being urged to check the electoral register to ensure their details are correct and ensure they can vote in any upcoming election or referendum held before January 2023.

The Draft Register of Electors 2022-2023 was published early this week by Louth County Council, with a total of 94,864 voters being registered in Louth.

The local authority has asked that people check the register to ensure that their details are correct to ensure there is a high degree of accuracy within the electoral register.

"We strongly encourage members of the public to view their details on www.checktheregister.ie in the first instance," said a spokesperson for Louth County Council.

The council are also asking that teenagers in a household who will turn 18 before February 15th, 2022 should be included in the register, and anyone who has left a residence should be removed from that address.

The Draft Register of Electors is available to be viewed at the following locations

  • Louth County Council, County Hall, Dundalk, Co. Louth.
  • Townhall, Crowe Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth.
  • Drogheda Civic Offices, Fair Street, Drogheda, Co. Louth.
  • Ardee Civic Offices, Fairgreen, Ardee, Co. Louth.
  • Dundalk Library, Roden Place, Dundalk, A91 RC44.
  • Drogheda Library, Stockwell Lane, Drogheda, A92 PY20.
  • Dundalk Post Office, 95 Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth.
  • Drogheda Post Office, 32 West Street, Drogheda, Co. Louth.
  • Dundalk Garda Station, The Crescent, Dundalk, Co. Louth.
  • Drogheda Garda Station, Fr Connolly Way, Drogheda, Co. Louth.

Anyone seeking to either correct the register, either adding or removing their name, is asked to submit a RFA1 form and submit it to the Franchise Section of Louth County Council in Dundalk before November 25th. People can also access the same facilities online by visiting www.louthcoco.ie/en/services/electoral-register.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media