Council encourages people in Louth to check draft election register before registration closes

People in Louth are being urged to check the electoral register to ensure their details are correct and ensure they can vote in any upcoming election or referendum held before January 2023.

The Draft Register of Electors 2022-2023 was published early this week by Louth County Council, with a total of 94,864 voters being registered in Louth.

The local authority has asked that people check the register to ensure that their details are correct to ensure there is a high degree of accuracy within the electoral register.

"We strongly encourage members of the public to view their details on www.checktheregister.ie in the first instance," said a spokesperson for Louth County Council.

The council are also asking that teenagers in a household who will turn 18 before February 15th, 2022 should be included in the register, and anyone who has left a residence should be removed from that address.

The Draft Register of Electors is available to be viewed at the following locations

Louth County Council, County Hall, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Townhall, Crowe Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Drogheda Civic Offices, Fair Street, Drogheda, Co. Louth.

Ardee Civic Offices, Fairgreen, Ardee, Co. Louth.

Dundalk Library, Roden Place, Dundalk, A91 RC44.

Drogheda Library, Stockwell Lane, Drogheda, A92 PY20.

Dundalk Post Office, 95 Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Drogheda Post Office, 32 West Street, Drogheda, Co. Louth.

Dundalk Garda Station, The Crescent, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Drogheda Garda Station, Fr Connolly Way, Drogheda, Co. Louth.

Anyone seeking to either correct the register, either adding or removing their name, is asked to submit a RFA1 form and submit it to the Franchise Section of Louth County Council in Dundalk before November 25th. People can also access the same facilities online by visiting www.louthcoco.ie/en/services/electoral-register.