29/10/2021

Dundalk court: Man threw excrement around garda cell

A man who was being held in custody at Drogheda Garda Station threw his excrement around the cell and masturbated in front of a female garda on two occasions, when she was carrying out a check on him Dundalk District Court was told last week.

Ross Lappin (29) of no fixed abode was charged with causing criminal damage on February 22nd last year and two counts of engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature.

The defendant had 12 previous convictions - mostly for public order matters.

The defence barrister argued the behaviour was out of character and indicated his client was 'off his head' at the time.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a four month sentence backdated to August 7th when Mr. Lappin went into custody.

