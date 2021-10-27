Louth County Council seeking submissions for road improvements as part of the Local Improvement Scheme

Damaged road stock
Louth County Council has sought applications from local community groups for consideration of road works on local private works under the latest Local Improvement Scheme.
The council opened the scheme late last week, with LCC encouraging community groups to apply for the Local Improvement Scheme 2022 to improve local private roads around the county.
LLC has said that the scheme will be based on a local contribution rate of between 10% and 15% for applicants, which will be capped at €1,200 per beneficiary.
Suitable applicants will be assessed by the council, and will be considered for 85% or 90% match funding to undertake the project.
Further details can be found by contacting the Operations Section of Louth County Council, with the scheme closing applications at the close of business on Friday, November 26th.
