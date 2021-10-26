Search

26/10/2021

Dundalk court: Charged with interfering with a car

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Gardaí investigating reports of a break-in to a parked car in a local housing estate, found two women sitting in the back of the Volkswagen Polo, Dundalk district court was told last week.

The pair claimed that the car belonged to one of them but the owner arrived on the scene and confirmed they had no permission to enter it.

Lindsey Quigley (25) of Laurel Grove, Greenacres, Dundalk and Andrea Merrigan (25) with an address at St. Mary's Road, Dundalk were both charged with interfering with the mechanism of the stationary vehicle at Glenwood, on March 28th last.

The court heard Ms Quigley had 21 previous convictions Ms Merrigan had none.

The Defence solicitor explained both women were at a house party in the area and were highly intoxicated.

He stressed that the car was open when they got in and no damage was caused.

He added Ms Merrigan, a pregnant mum of two originally from Carlingford, had not come to this type of attention before and

Ms. Quigley is currently working and has had difficulties with health issues in the past.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan applied the Probation Act and dismissed the charge against Andrea Merrigan and imposed a €300 fine on Lindsey Quigley.

