Man arrested in connection with fire in Dundalk

Gardaí investigating a fire which occurred at a house in Rockfield Manor, Dundalk, Co Louth on Monday September 20, 2021 have arrested a man.
The man, who is in his late 30s, has been charged in connection with criminal damage by fire at this property, and will appear before a sitting of Navan District Court today, October 22, 2021.
