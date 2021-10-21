Search

Dundalk court: Charge for assaulting wife over TV remote dismissed

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A man convicted of assaulting his wife after she took the TV remote control to her bedroom, doesn't accept that he committed the offence, his solicitor told Dundalk district court last week.

The 66 year old had claimed at his original hearing, that he had walked out of the room after retrieving the remote from the woman's handbag, and denied punching her while she was in bed.

The complainant told the contested hearing that she had gone to bed before 11pm on August 31st 2019 and had accidentally put the TV remote control in her bag.

She said the defendant ran up the stairs when he came home, grabbed the bag and she banged her head off a bedside locker when he woke her up.

She said she told him to leave her alone and claimed that he was looking at her 'viciously' and had punched her.

After his arrest, the defendant denied injuring the woman while the Defence argued the complainant had admitted injuring herself when she hit the locker and there was no medical report in court.

The defendant claimed he went straight down stairs after getting the remote control from the handbag and said he didn't know how the woman sustained the injuries in the photos handed into the court saying "I never touched her in my life".

The case was adjourned to last Wednesday for a Probation report to be prepared.

The Defence solicitor, in acknowledging that his client doesn't accept the offence, stressed that there have been no further difficulties between both parties in the intervening two years.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan applied the Probation Act and dismissed the charge.

