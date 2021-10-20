Search

20/10/2021

Dundalk court: Accused of money laundering as part of email scam

Dundalk court: Accused of money laundering as part of email scam

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 34 year old man accused of money laundering as part of an email scam, which allegedly tricked a company to send almost €100,000 to his bank account, has had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court, for preparation of a book of evidence.

Craciun Caldanas who gave an address at Avenne Boucicaut,Chalon sur Saône, France is charged with engaging in possessing property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct while being reckless as to whether or not said property was the proceeds of crime, at Ulster Bank, West Street, Drogheda on February 21st 2019.

When the defendant first appeared in court last month, Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard the case related to a shipping company receiving an email purporting to be from a supplier, advising it of a change in its bank account number.

It’s alleged that almost €100,000 was transferred into the defendant’s account and the money was given to another person.

The case had to be referred back to the DPP after Judge McKiernan refused jurisdiction having heard an outline of the allegation and last Wednesday after hearing he DPP was consenting to a send forward on indictment, the judge put back the case to November 24th for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

Garda file on arson attack at Dundalk station still not completed

Louth man who used wooden post to strike a woman during an anti-lockdown rally is jailed

Seven Louth pubs shuttered during Covid-19 pandemic

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media