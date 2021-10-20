Dundalk court: Accused of money laundering as part of email scam

A 34 year old man accused of money laundering as part of an email scam, which allegedly tricked a company to send almost €100,000 to his bank account, has had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court, for preparation of a book of evidence.

Craciun Caldanas who gave an address at Avenne Boucicaut,Chalon sur Saône, France is charged with engaging in possessing property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct while being reckless as to whether or not said property was the proceeds of crime, at Ulster Bank, West Street, Drogheda on February 21st 2019.

When the defendant first appeared in court last month, Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard the case related to a shipping company receiving an email purporting to be from a supplier, advising it of a change in its bank account number.

It’s alleged that almost €100,000 was transferred into the defendant’s account and the money was given to another person.

The case had to be referred back to the DPP after Judge McKiernan refused jurisdiction having heard an outline of the allegation and last Wednesday after hearing he DPP was consenting to a send forward on indictment, the judge put back the case to November 24th for preparation and service of a book of evidence.