19/10/2021

Garda file on arson attack at Dundalk station still not completed

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A Garda file for the DPP on a 32 year old man accused of an arson attack at Dundalk Garda Station, has still to be completed, Dundalk District Court was told last week.

Jason Corr who gave an address at the time of Glengat B&B, Stapleton Place, Dundalk is charged with two counts of causing criminal damage on August 18th last in relation to a marked and an unmarked garda vehicle.

In seeking a further adjournment last Wednesday, Court Present Sgt. Jimmy McGovern said it was a 'relatively recent matter'.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan further remanded the defendant in custody to November 10th for the directions of the DPP and marked it peremptory against the State - which means the case will be struck out if progress is not made by the next court date.

