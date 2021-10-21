Search

21/10/2021

Chief Supt Christy Mangan backs crime squad for Dundalk

Chief Supt Christy Mangan backs crime squad for Dundalk

Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan has said that he wants to see a Garda Community Action Team established in Dundalk to help tackle anti-social behaviour in the town.

The Drogheda Community Action Team (D-CAT) was established in late May to respond to escalating issues around anti-social behaviour in Drogheda, with Chief Superintendent Mangan now calling for a similar team to be established in Dundalk.

He said that the success of the new team in Drogheda, which has six members, one sergeant and five Gardaí, has given a reason as to why the project should be examined in Dundalk.

D-CAT operates as a high-visibility policing operation, using local beats and mountain bike Gardaí to curb anti-social behaviour in particular areas of Drogheda.

Since being established earlier this year, the team have made 22 drug seizures and arrested 57 people, with a total of 20 checkpoints being set up.

Sergeant Michael Parry-Jones, who leads D-CAT, says that the group should not be mistaken for community policing and that they focus primarily on law enforcement and crime detection.

Speaking during the meeting, Chief Superintendent Mangan said that while community policing is good, it cannot be used en masse to tackle anti-social behaviour and that Gardaí in Louth need to use a concentrated effort with teams like D-CAT.

Chief Superintendent Mangan said that there is merit in setting up a CAT for Dundalk, saying that it would lead to better enforcement

He added that he wanted to see it set up in a professional manner and that it has yielded good results in Drogheda.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media