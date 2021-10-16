Dundalk Circuit Court: Man attacked ex-partner

A 34 year old man who attacked an ex-partner after calling to her mid-Louth home in a ‘very drunk and angry’ state, had his case adjourned at Dundalk Circuit Court last week to establish the victim's view of €2,000 which he has offered as a token of his remorse.

Mark Bowhan of Philipstown, Dunleer was convicted by a jury in April of assault causing harm on October 22nd 2018 and the court heard he accepted their verdict.

The victim, who had been in bed when her doorbell rang around half past midnight, answered the door to find the defendant very angry and drunk. He pushed past her, before grabbing her by the ear and banging her head against a wall.

The victim told gardai she was sliding down the wall with a view to breaking free, when she was kicked five or six times to the left side of her body. She screamed for her eight year old son who was asleep in bed.

The defendant had seven previous convictions, including two for assaulting the same victim in 2013, who was also the injured party in relation to two further counts of criminal damage.

The Defence barrister, who handed in multiple testimonials on behalf of her client, who has not come to Garda attention since the incident, said he was experiencing mounting anxiety and depression at the time and after the assault realised he was completely out of control.

She added he felt completely worthless and initially presented the following day at an A&E in Galway and another in Tullamore before later entering in-patient treatment with St. John of God mental health services and had since attended cognitive behaviour therapy.

The Defence counsel asked the court to put back the matter so a Probation report could be prepared and for time to obtain a psychologist’s report, Judge Mary O’Malley Costello adjourned the case for mention tomorrow (Tuesday).