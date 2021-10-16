Search

16/10/2021

Dundalk Circuit Court: Man attacked ex-partner

Dundalk Circuit Court: Man attacked ex-partner

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 34 year old man who attacked an ex-partner after calling to her mid-Louth home in a ‘very drunk and angry’ state, had his case adjourned at Dundalk Circuit Court last week to establish the victim's view of €2,000 which he has offered as a token of his remorse.

Mark Bowhan of Philipstown, Dunleer was convicted by a jury in April of assault causing harm on October 22nd 2018 and the court heard he accepted their verdict.

The victim, who had been in bed when her doorbell rang around half past midnight, answered the door to find the defendant very angry and drunk. He pushed past her, before grabbing her by the ear and banging her head against a wall.

The victim told gardai she was sliding down the wall with a view to breaking free, when she was kicked five or six times to the left side of her body. She screamed for her eight year old son who was asleep in bed.

The defendant had seven previous convictions, including two for assaulting the same victim in 2013, who was also the injured party in relation to two further counts of criminal damage.

The Defence barrister, who handed in multiple testimonials on behalf of her client, who has not come to Garda attention since the incident, said he was experiencing mounting anxiety and depression at the time and after the assault realised he was completely out of control.

She added he felt completely worthless and initially presented the following day at an A&E in Galway and another in Tullamore before later entering in-patient treatment with St. John of God mental health services and had since attended cognitive behaviour therapy.

The Defence counsel asked the court to put back the matter so a Probation report could be prepared and for time to obtain a psychologist’s report, Judge Mary O’Malley Costello adjourned the case for mention tomorrow (Tuesday).

Deadline extended to enter Louth's Next Superstar talent search

Dundalk man who held a knife to a female neighbour's throat jailed

Over 50 redundancies in Horseware Dundalk as the business withdraws production and warehousing from town

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media