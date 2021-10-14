BREAKING: Horseware Ireland to issue 33 redundancies as it winds down production in Dundalk

Horseware Ireland is set to make up to 33 redundancies in a reshuffling of operations in Dundalk, as the company plans to wind down production facilities in town.

The announcement was made this morning by the company, saying that it plans to open a new global headquarters in Dublin near the airport.

Plans to wind down production in Dundalk are set to happen within the next six months, with staff being informed of the decision last week.

Up to 33 redundancies will be made according to the company.

In a statement this morning, Horseware Ireland said that the redundancies would take place over the next six months and that assistance will be provided to staff being let go.

"The company is consulting directly with staff to see how best these necessary changes can be made, discussing this directly with them (individually and collectively) and will be most sensitive to the potential effects of this development for them," said a spokesperson for Horseware Ireland.

Horseware has said that they expect 44 office-based management, administration and marketing staff to transfer to the company's new headquarters in Dublin.

In a statement this morning, CEO of Horseware Ireland Mark Saunders said that the restructuring operation is about ensuring the company stays competitive.

"From time to time, even successful businesses like ours must recalibrate operations to ensure that we will stay competitive for the future, and that is what our current development is about," said Mr Saunders.

"We are acutely conscious that this development will affect some of our deeply valued colleagues and we will support and assist each person to the maximum possible over an extended period of time towards March 2022 when we anticipate the conclusion of this necessary realignment.”

