Dundalk man who held a knife to a female neighbour's throat jailed

A 21 year old man who put a knife to the throat of a neighbour in her 60s during an aggravated burglary, has been jailed for two and a half years at Dundalk Circuit Court.

Joel Maguire with an address at Doolargy Avenue, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, who pleaded guilty to committing the offence, had his sentence back-dated to April 15th 2019 - which was the day of his arrest.

The court heard last Tuesday that the defendant had called to the victim’s home around 5pm looking for her son.

She told him he wasn’t there and was due back in 10 or 15minutes. About 10 minutes later he returned.

When the woman told him her son wasn’t back yet, he pushed her back into the house and put a knife to her throat and walked her back towards the kitchen, with the knife kept at her throat.

He demanded she give him her son’s ‘money’ and waved the knife at her to follow him up the stairs, which he climbed three at a time.

When he slipped the woman fled to a neighbour’s house and rang the guards.

The defendant left the house about 10 minutes afterwards carrying a pillow case and went to his own home in the same estate.

When the victim’s son returned, a person nearby told him what had happened and he went to the defendant's home, where Mr. Maguire’s mum came to the door and handed him the pillow case and said she was sorry.

It contained an aftershave set, an Armani and a Pulsar watch and a small jewellery box with his name engraved.

The Defence barrister, who described his client as the ‘blacksheep of the family’, said his client has been in custody since his arrest on the day of the incident and is now clean of all substances.

He added his client had begun abusing drugs following the death of the first of two siblings.

The court heard the defendant had 30 previous convictions and the investigating garda who gave evidence said that things were quite heated when he and his colleagues arrived at the defendant’s home.

In a letter of apology handed into the court, the 21 year old expressed his shame and said he never wants to touch drugs again.

Judge Mary O’Malley Costello imposed a four year jail term with the final 18 months suspended for three years, on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour and remaining drug free during that period.