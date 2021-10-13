Search

13/10/2021

Man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting girl in Louth

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 38 year old man accused of sexually assaulting a girl in County Louth, pleaded guilty at Dundalk Circuit Court on Friday.

The defendant, who can’t be named for legal reasons, admitted committing the offence at a residential address in the county on the fifth or sixth of October 2019 – both dates inclusive.

After his Senior Counsel applied an adjournment to the next sitting of the court, saying the Defence would obtain reports for then, Judge Mary O’Malley Costello put the case back to January 11th and remanded the defendant on continuing bail.

The judge added due to Covid restrictions (on the number of people who can be in the courtroom) he was excused from having to attend on the next date, when a date will be fixed for the sentencing hearing.

