12/10/2021

Louth Gardaí issue renewed appeal for witnesses of crash outside Ardee in September

A man passed away after the crash

Tadgh McNally

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Gardaí in Ardee have appealed for witnesses in relation to a serious road traffic collision outside Ardee last September, where a man in his early 20s lost his life.

The collision was between a car and a motorcycle and occurred nearby Dooley's Pub and Restaurant outside Edmonstown at approximately 8:30pm on September 11th.

A man in his early 20s was critically injured during the collision and later lost his life on September 13th.

Gardaí have said that September 11th was the same day as the All Ireland Final between Mayo and Tyrone, adding that it was likely that many Tyrone supporters used the N2 road when returning after the game.

An appeal has been issued by Gardaí for anyone who travelled on the N2 between 8pm and 8:30pm on September 11th and witnessed the collision to come forward.

In particular, Gardaí are seeking road users who may have camera footage available - including dash cam - of the N2 near Dooley's Pub and Restaurant between 8pm and 8:30pm, to provide this to Gardaí in Ardee.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on (041) 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

