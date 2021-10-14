Man missing from Belfast since early this week spotted in Dundalk

A man missing from Belfast since Monday was spotted in Dundalk last night.
Roy William McKee was reported missing on Monday 11th October on the Finaghy Road South in Belfast.
According to his family, Roy was spotted in Dundalk last night and have appealed for anyone who may have seen him to come forward.
When reported missing, Roy was wearing a navy jumper, dark blue shirt and light brown shorts.
The PSNI have issued an appeal for anyone who may have seen Roy to contact them with information.
