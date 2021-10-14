Search

14/10/2021

Judges announced for Louth's Next Superstar talent search

The winning entry will receive prizes worth €1,800, including €900 worth of Shop Local vouchers

Tadgh McNally

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

As the deadline for entries into Louth's Next Superstar approaches, the judging lineup for the competition has been unveiled by the Dundalk Democrat.

With entries set to close this Sunday, entrants can expect to take part in a series of online polls to decide the finalists, before moving on to the finals where they will be examined by our expert panel as well as the general public.

The judging panel of three, who will be hard-pressed to decide upon a winner, is comprised of: Paul Hayes, Director of An Táin Arts Centre, Patricia Duffy, the Head of Dundalk Musical Society and Colette McGahon, Director at Opera Collective Ireland.

Polling for entries is set to begin shortly after the competition closes on Sunday, October 17th, so make sure to get entries in before then.

Whether you're 5 or 105, we want to see your talents, whether that's in singing, dancing, playing an instrument or anything in between!

The winning entry will receive prizes worth €1,800, including €900 worth of Shop Local vouchers, as well as recording time in The Lockup recording studio and getting to perform live in the Spirit Store!

Send your 60-second clips to our Whatsapp number on 085 7480769 now!

