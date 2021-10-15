Search

15/10/2021

Jailed for burglary at elderly man's home in Ardee

Dundalk courthouse

A 20 year old man who admitted two counts of burglary at the home of an elderly man in Ardee, has been jailed for nine months at Dundalk Circuit Court.

The defendant was just 17 when he stole cash from the 74 year old and he burgled a shed at the back of the victim’s home on September 29th 2018.

Evidence in the case had previously been heard and in finalising sentencing last Friday, Judge Mary O’Malley Costello noted that a group of people had entered the house around 5pm without permission. They were asked to leave but wouldn’t and the defendant thought he could come in and out as he wished.

The judge noted the victim was frightened and upset and felt threatened, and went next door to escape.

The second charge related to a burglary at the victim’s shed, where a laptop, an iPad2, a printer, two mobile phones, phone charges, a Bluetooth speaker, items of clothing and €1,400 in cash were stolen.

Judge O’Malley Costello said the defendant when questioned initially played down his role and claimed he had an open invitation to the house.

The judge noted that he had been abandoned by his parents who had returned to their home country and found himself between residential care and freedom, and these challenges resulted in him abusing drugs and being involved with others who did not lead a ‘pro-social’ lifestyle.

The accused was sentenced to two years with 12 months suspended in May 2019 for violent disorder and was due to have been freed at the end of last month, but had surrendered his bail on April 30th last, on the matter before the court.

The Judge imposed a 12 month sentence, back dated to then, but suspended the final three months for a six month period, on condition that he engage with and comply with the directions of the Probation Service to ensure he is drug free.

