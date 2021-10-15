Search

15/10/2021

New Garda Superintendent, Charlie Armstrong, welcomed to Dundalk by local reps

Off-duty Garda assaulted

Dundalk Garda Station - File image

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

New Dundalk Garda District Superintendent, Charlie Armstrong, was welcomed to the district by local elected officials, after taking up the post in late September.

At a recent meeting of Dundalk’s Joint Policing Committee, elected representatives welcomed Superintendent Armstrong to Dundalk, who replaces the former superintendent Michelle Baker.

Sinn Féin TD for Louth, Ruairí Ó Murchú welcomed Superintendent Armstrong to the district, saying that he would have his work cut out for him in Dundalk.

Cathaoirleach of the JPC, Fianna Fáil Cllr Seán Kelly, said that he wished the new Superintendent the best during his time in Dundalk and that his appointment was welcomed.

Director of Services for Louth County Council, Paddy Donnelly, also welcomed Superintendent Armstrong to the district and the town.

There was also praise for two Gardaí in Dundalk who were recently awarded Scott Medals, Inspector Darren Kirwan and Sergeant Eugene Collins, with Cllr Kelly saying the medals were “richly deserved” by the two men.

Local News

