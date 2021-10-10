Search

10/10/2021

Dundalk Swim Club seeking new members

Dundalk Swim Club seeking new members

Aura swimming pool

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Aura Dundalk Swim Club has gone from success to success in recent years and are now looking for the next generation of swimmers to join its various squads catering for all levels and abilities.

The Club's Fundamentals Squad has been hugely popular with younger swimmers and an ideal way to start your Child's swim journey.

A number of the swimmers in this squad have already achieved the standard required to progress to more advanced squads in the club, under the professional and supportive guidance of our Head Coach Rafal Rutkowski.

Following on from the achievements of recent seasons when a record numbers of the Club's swimmers made it to the Irish Summer Nationals in the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin, Dundalk's best swimmers are back in the pool fine tuning their skills for the coming competitive season.

Dundalk Swim Club is run by parents on a voluntary basis through a club committee that aims to provide a safe, fun, positive and encouraging environment in which swimmers can achieve their full potential and develop personal and social skills.

The club is run in compliance with all Swim Ireland requirements and all activities are in line with Covid 19 guidelines.

We have two child welfare officers and all involved in the Club are Garda Vetted and have completed Child Safeguarding courses recognised by Sport Ireland.

The Club has a maximum capacity of 50 friendly children which ensures new members settle in very quickly and easily.

And not only is swimming great fun, great exercise and hugely enjoyable, the physical and mental advantages gained from swimming are well documented.

Numerous studies have shown that regular swimming enhances academic performance by boosting cognitive ability and focus.
If your child can swim 25 meters (one length of Aura) Front, Back and Breast stroke and loves being in the water then the Club would like to invite them to trial out for a place. The Swim Club will be holding trials during the mid term break week starting Monday 25 October.

Contact Deborah at swimclub.dundalk@ gmail.com for further information.

GET ENTERING! The search is on for Louth's Next Superstar

Dundalk author's novel adapted for the stage premiering in An Táin

Dundalk auctioneer elected as junior Vice-President of Irish auctioneers institute

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media