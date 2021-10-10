Dundalk Swim Club seeking new members

Aura Dundalk Swim Club has gone from success to success in recent years and are now looking for the next generation of swimmers to join its various squads catering for all levels and abilities.

The Club's Fundamentals Squad has been hugely popular with younger swimmers and an ideal way to start your Child's swim journey.

A number of the swimmers in this squad have already achieved the standard required to progress to more advanced squads in the club, under the professional and supportive guidance of our Head Coach Rafal Rutkowski.

Following on from the achievements of recent seasons when a record numbers of the Club's swimmers made it to the Irish Summer Nationals in the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin, Dundalk's best swimmers are back in the pool fine tuning their skills for the coming competitive season.

Dundalk Swim Club is run by parents on a voluntary basis through a club committee that aims to provide a safe, fun, positive and encouraging environment in which swimmers can achieve their full potential and develop personal and social skills.

The club is run in compliance with all Swim Ireland requirements and all activities are in line with Covid 19 guidelines.

We have two child welfare officers and all involved in the Club are Garda Vetted and have completed Child Safeguarding courses recognised by Sport Ireland.

The Club has a maximum capacity of 50 friendly children which ensures new members settle in very quickly and easily.

And not only is swimming great fun, great exercise and hugely enjoyable, the physical and mental advantages gained from swimming are well documented.

Numerous studies have shown that regular swimming enhances academic performance by boosting cognitive ability and focus.

If your child can swim 25 meters (one length of Aura) Front, Back and Breast stroke and loves being in the water then the Club would like to invite them to trial out for a place. The Swim Club will be holding trials during the mid term break week starting Monday 25 October.

Contact Deborah at swimclub.dundalk@ gmail.com for further information.