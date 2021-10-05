Dundalk author's novel adapted for the stage premiering in An Táin

Dundalk author Luke Cassidy's debut novel "Iron Annie" has been adapted for the stage with Iron Annie Cabaret premiering in An Táin Arts Centre this Friday.

Based on Luke's debut novel, “Iron Annie”, this show tells the story of Aoife, a major figure in Dundalk’s small-town underworld, and her fatal attraction to Annie, a magnetic and elusive force that barged into her life.

The Iron Annie Cabaret is a celebration of music, theatre and literature.

This production features performances by Eleanor McLoughlin as Aoife, accompanied by musical performances by folk duo the Dandelion Few and newly-formed rock band The Pickled Onions.

Directed by Peter Moreton, artistic director of the Applecart Arts Centre (London), it is produced by Luke Cassidy, with production design by Marianne Thibault.

Luke said: “I am really excited to bring my characters to life in this one-of-a-kind live stage show, especially when live events have been absent for so long.

"I think audiences are in for a real treat. Think Reservoir Dogs meets Thelma and Louise and the Rocky Picture Show, and that’s just for starters!”

And with the long awaited and welcome return of live entertainment, the exciting show is also on its way to venues across the country.

The Iron Annie Cabaret will be travelling the country in style, with an impressive 15 dates scheduled this autumn across every province in Ireland.

A second leg of the tour will take place in March 2022, with a further ten dates in Dublin, Cork and Belfast.

An experience unlike anything the theatre has ever seen, it will appeal to music fans as much as to book lovers and theatre goers.

The Irish Independent described the book Iron Annie as “probably the most ambitious and well-written debut this year.”

Published by Bloomsbury Books in Ireland and the UK, and Vintage Books in the US & Canada, Sarah Moss described it in the Irish Times as, “a queer underworld Thelma and Louise with better jokes and just as much chance of a happy ending.”

The Irish Examiner called the book “absolutely brilliant,” saying it “fizzes with energy, and with raunchiness, colour, beauty and insight.”

The book Iron Annie has just been selected as the Eason Book Club - Book of the Month on the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk

And now, producer and author Luke is bringing that same story to the stage.

The Iron Annie Cabaret is a Juncture Arts production.

The production has been successful in achieving full support from the Arts Council of Ireland and Louth County Council.

Iron Annie is on Friday 8th October at 8pm. Tickets cost €16 and €14 concession, plus €1.50 booking fee. You can purchase tickets online at www.antain.ie., over the phone on 042 9332332 or at the Box Office on Crowe Street.

For more information and dates: www.juncturearts.ie /IRON-ANNIE-CABARET