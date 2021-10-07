Dundalk man sentenced for possession of drugs

Dundalk courthouse
A 32 year old man who is serving an 18 month sentence imposed by Dundalk district court, was sentenced to two months after admitting the unlawful possession of drugs.
Daniel Leonard with an address at Barton Park, Dundalk, who had 60 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to committing the offence at Church Street, Dundalk on November 18th 2019.
The Defence barrister told the court his client is serving a five year sentence in relation to a burglary which was imposed at Trim Circuit Court in May and three of his convictions were for drugs offences.
The counsel added his client is doing extremely well since June 2020 and is undergoing weekly drug tests.
