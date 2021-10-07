Fitzpatrick's Scarefest begins tomorrow for the first time since 2019

Fitzpatrick’s Bar and Restaurant are set to open their 2021 Scarefest tomorrow after events were cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Halloween event, which is done to raise funds for the Maria Goretti Foundation in Jenkinstown, will begin on Friday October 8th and will run until the end of the month.
According to Fitzpatrick’s, all funds raised via ticket sales will be donated to the Maria Goretti Foundation.
“They do incredible work for children with disabilities & life-limiting conditions in the local area,” said the restaurant in a post on Facebook.
“As we couldn’t host our annual events last year, we aim to raise as much money this year as possible for this very worthwhile charity.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.