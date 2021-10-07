Maria Goretti Foundation granted planning permission to finish new respite centre

The Maria Goretti Foundation in Lordship
The Maria Goretti Foundation has been granted planning permission to continue the construction of a respite centre for children and young adults with disabilities.
According to planning documents, the Foundation were given permission to “retain and complete” the unauthorised construction of a respite centre for children and young people with disabilities.
The documents were originally received by Louth County Council on the 25th of January 2021, with final approval being granted on the 1st of October.
The respite centre will be a single storey and will be used by children with disabilities.
Other site works, including boundary treatments and car parking are included within the permission.
The centre itself is located in Jenkinstown, with the Maria Goretti Foundation centre first being opened in 2014.
