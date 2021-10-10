Search

10/10/2021

Traffic lights in Dundalk causing tailbacks

Traffic lights in Dundalk causing tailbacks

Reporter:

Reporter

There have been calls for both traffic lights at the Castletown Road/Ecco Road junction and pedestrian lights at the train station need to be adjusted

Cllr Seán Kelly has engaged with Louth County Council in order to change the sequencing of the traffic lights at the junction of Castletown Road/Ecco Road.

Cllr Kelly said: "We have seen in recent weeks long lines of traffic at peak times and in some instances it has stretched all the way back to Castletown Girls school on the approach from town and the Castleblayney road approaching from outside of town.

"The timing of the lights must reflect peak traffic times and allow for a better flow of traffic. "Another issue is the repainting of the ‘turn right’ box at this junction from cars heading towards the town centre or Ecco road.

"If this was done cars would be able to wait to turn while not blocking traffic behind them."

Cllr Kelly said that the other area that needs attention is the pedestrian lights outside the train station on the Carrick Road.

These lights are only supposed to be activated when a pedestrian hits the request to cross button, but in recent weeks the lights have been regularly turning red when no pedestrians are present, according to Cllr Kelly.

Cllr Kelly continued: "This is leading to long delays especially in the mornings with some residents in Lis Na Dara reporting it takes up to 30 minutes to get into the town centre which is simply unacceptable.

"Having engaged with engineers it seems the request call button at this location may be faulty and I have requested it is replaced as soon as possible."

Irish Water warn of water disruption in Ardee today due to leak detection works

Dundalk Chamber urges people to support local retailers this Christmas

Dundalk court: Man fined for refusing breath test

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media