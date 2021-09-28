Local Enterprise Office highlighted by Business Minister in visit to Dundalk today

Senator John McGahan, Sarah Daly, executive director of Creative Spark, and Minister Damien English at Creative Spark’s extension works
Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English visited Louth this morning as part of a nationwide tour to visit Local Enterprise Offices and engage with local companies.
Minister English, a Fine Gael TD for Meath East, visited Louth earlier today to engage with Louth’s Local Enterprise Office, who have been providing training services and mentoring, alongside financial supports to local businesses during the pandemic.
“The Local Enterprise Office in Louth have worked hard with businesses across the county over the past 18 months and continued to offer exceptional services such as mentoring, training, upskilling and financial supports during the pandemic,” said Minister English.
The Minister first visited County Hall, where he met with Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin and Head of Enterprise Thomas McEvoy, before travelling to Creative Spark.
Minister English, along with local Senator John McGahon, met with staff at Creative Spark as well as resident companies like Setanta Nutrition Science, which was founded by Dr Conor Kerley in 2018.
The Minister also met with Architectural Spaces Ltd, founded by Grainne O’Neill and who were originally based out of Galway but have since opened a second office in Dundalk.
The group are a team of five, who work on projects from domestic homes, like new builds and extensions, to bars and restaurants.
“The positive engagements today in Louth highlights the depth of talent in our SME sector in the North-East,” said Minister English.
“It is a sure sign of a positive future for economic development and growth in local enterprise as the economy continues to exit the pandemic and get back to more normal trading conditions.”
Senator John McGahan, Sarah Daly, executive director of Creative Spark, and Minister Damien English at Creative Spark’s extension works
'It's going to remain in place for a little longer' Varadkar promises extension on help-to-buy scheme for first time home owners
Patrick Hoban celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game with Bohemians in Oriel Park. (Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.