25/09/2021

Dundalk man receives suspended sentence for drug possession

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 40 year old man who jumped on his bike and cycled off after he was informed by a garda he was going to be subjected to a drugs search, was given a one month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court.

Martin Carroll with an address at the Simon Community, Barrack Street, Dundalk was charged with obstructing a garda and unlawful possession of drugs at Barrack Street on August 19th last.

The court heard gardai on mobile patrol saw him down an alleyway and after he was told he was going to be searched he rode off on his bike, ignoring the garda.

He was apprehended following a foot chase and was found in possession of a green herbal substance suspected of being cannabis and a grinder.

The court was told the Cavan native ­had 48 previous convictions.

The Defence explained Mr. Carroll’s father had died and his house is being restored for him, his partner and his two young children and he had not come to garda attention in almost three weeks.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan ­ who noted there was a letter in court outlining the defendant has been engaging with the Turas counselling service, imposed a one month sentence which she suspended for 12 months on the defendant complying with all the recommendations of the Probation Office during that period.

