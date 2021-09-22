Dundalk man accused of threatening to burn down homes

Dundalk courthouse
A 27 year old man accused of threatening to burn down the homes of a middle-aged man and the man's elderly mother, was refused bail at Dundalk district court last week.
Tyrone Byrne with an address at Anne Street, Dundalk is also accused of seriously assaulting the man with a spade.
He appeared before the court last Wednesday charged with assault causing harm, the unauthorised taking of a bicycle and making threats to damage two properties in Muirhevnamor, on Friday September 10th having been remanded in custody the previous weekend.
Following a contested bail hearing, which was heard in private, Judge Eirinn McKiernan refused the application and further remanded the defendant in custody for a week.
