22/09/2021

Dundalk business woman is Louth's Leading Light for Women in Enterprise Day

Dundalk ceramist Sarah McKenna with Sarah Mallon from Louth's Local Enterprise Office

“Now is our time to shine. It’s time for women in business and enterprise across Louth to step into the limelight and shine” exclaims Louth’s 2021 Leading Light Sarah McKenna.

Sarah, a ceramist from Dundalk, was selected by Louth’s Local Enterprise Office to be their Leading Light for National Women’s Enterprise Day 2021.

Based in Bridge Street Studios, Sarah’s pottery uses patterns and text to subtly say the little things that people want to tell each other.

They are designed to be meaningful and bring joy to others.

But look beyond the artist and you’ll see that Sarah is also a business woman, selling her own creations since 1999.

“Whether you’re in technology, finance or services, craft, food or manufacturing, getting the fundamentals of your business right really matters.

"That’s why I’m inviting women all across Louth to attend National Women’s Enterprise Day 2021" Sarah said.

Sarah Mallon from Louth County Council’s Local Enterprise Office explains: “This free event is open to women thinking of starting a business or already running one. It’s also open to women who are working in senior roles in Irish business, who’d like to know more about the supports available to help them grow their business.”

Sarah McKenna said: “The free online event, titled “Build The Future”, takes place on Thursday, 7th October.

"It features some of Ireland’s best known female entrepreneurs including Aimee Connolly of Sculpted by Aimee, Rachel Doyle of The Arboretum and Sharon Keegan of Peachy Lean, who was recently supported on Dragon’s Den UK.”

She continues: “The event will focus on how to build the future for your business. Topics include how to get started, driving efficiency in business, winning new clients, selling online, sustainability and innovation. There will be networking sessions and a host of one-to-one advice clinics. It’s a really valuable experience for any woman in business so don’t miss it.”

Sarah Mallon concludes: “Don’t delay, visit www.localenterprise.ie/ nwed to book your place for National Women’s Enterprise Day on Thursday, 7th October.”

Multimedia

More News

