Dundalk court: Accused of robbery and possession of handgun

Dundalk courthouse
A 19 year old man accused of robbery and possessing a handgun, has been sent forward for trial at Dundalk Circuit Court.
Nathan Gaughran with an address at Crann Mór, Clogherhead is charged with robbing a female at Park View, Drogheda on June 14th last and having with him a firearm - a black Taurus handgun with intent to commit an attempted robbery.
The defence solicitor told his client - who appeared via videolink, that the book of evidence had been served on him, on his behalf.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan returned him for trial and remanded him in custody to the Circuit Court on October fifth.
