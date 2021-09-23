Search

23/09/2021

Repair works may cause water supply disruptions to Ashgrove and surrounds in Dundalk, says Irish Water

Irish Water working to restore water supply in Ardee following pipe burst

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Irish Water have issued a warning about potential water supply disruptions to Ashgrove in Dundalk, as well as surrounding areas tomorrow.

According to Irish Water, mains repair work may cause the disruption to water supplies in the Ashgrove area.

The works are set to be carried out between 9am and 6pm on Friday, September 24th.

Irish Water have said that impacted customers should allow between two and three hours after works are completed for a regular supply of water to return.

Anyone seeking an update on the maintenance can visit water.ie and use the following reference number: LOU00038512

