14/09/2021

Teenager arrested after fight on the Ecco Road which saw one man (20s) hospitalised

Dundalk gardai investigating ‘suspicious approach’ near local school

A man has been hospitalised following an altercation on the Ecco Road

Tadgh McNally

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A man in his mid-20s has been hospitalised following an altercation with a number of other people on the Ecco Road in Dundalk last night.

The incident, which took place at approximately 7:30pm last night, saw the man in his mid-20s hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

A male teenager was arrested at the scene for public order offences and he is currently being held at Dundalk Garda Station.

Gardaí in Dundalk have said that all investigations into the altercation are ongoing.

