Male motorcyclist (22) dies after two-vehicle collision outside Ardee last Saturday

A 22-year-old man has passed away in hospital after he was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on the N2 road in Edmonstown, near Ardee, on Saturday evening.

The male motorcyclist, who sustained critical injuries, was originally brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, but he has since passed away.

A car was also involved in the crash, with a male driver(late 30s) and his passenger (male mid-60s), being treated at the scene by paramedics.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out after the crash by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí in Ardee are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward, with road users who were driving on the N2 between 8pm and 8:30pm and who may have footage - including dash cam - being asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.