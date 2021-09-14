Search

14/09/2021

Male motorcyclist (22) dies after two-vehicle collision outside Ardee last Saturday

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses of the crash to come forward

Man dead following road crash on Dundalk to Castleblayney road

The man who was seriously injured following a crash has passed away

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A 22-year-old man has passed away in hospital after he was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on the N2 road in Edmonstown, near Ardee, on Saturday evening.

The male motorcyclist, who sustained critical injuries, was originally brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, but he has since passed away.

A car was also involved in the crash, with a male driver(late 30s) and his passenger (male mid-60s), being treated at the scene by paramedics.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out after the crash by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí in Ardee are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward, with road users who were driving on the N2 between 8pm and 8:30pm and who may have footage - including dash cam - being asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media