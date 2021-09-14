No Covid-19 tests available to be booked today in Louth, as demand for testing increases nationwide

There are no Covid-19 tests available to be booked in Louth today, due to a significant increase in demand for testing in recent days.

According to the HSE’s Covid-19 test booking portal, there are no testing appointments available in Louth today, and that people requiring a test will need to book for tomorrow, September 15th, instead.

HSE Chief Executive, Paul Reid, said that yesterday had the highest demand for Covid-19 testing since the pandemic began.

“Over 23,000 community tests done and likely over 30,000 in total including hospitals & serial testing,” said Mr Reid on Twitter.

He added that the HSE will have to monitor the capacity over the coming days.

Currently, the only testing centre available in Louth is in Ardee at St Brigid’s Complex.

It comes as the Department of Public Health North East reported 45 new Covid-19 cases in Louth as of midnight on September 12th.