10/09/2021

Permission lodged for 20 new houses in Medebawn on Avenue Road

Tadgh McNally

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Planning permission has been lodged with Louth County Council for 20 new houses in Medebawn housing estate on the Avenue Road.

The application for planning permission was lodged by McParland Bros Builders Ltd, and will include three blocks of apartments, as well as two terraces of apartments for a total of 20 houses in the proposed development.

Individual apartment blocks would contain four apartments, with two two-bedroom apartments on the ground floor, one three-bedroom apartment and one four-bedroom apartment on the first and second floors.

Alongside this, the planning application details two rows of terraced housing.

In both of these there would be four two-storey, three-bedroom houses

According to the planning application, all vehicle and pedestrian access to the development would come through the Medebawn estate on the Avenue Road.

The application also says that all site development works would be carried out by the developers.

