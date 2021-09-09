Two men appear in Dundalk court in relation to cannabis growhouses in Louth and Offaly

Two men appeared before Dundalk District Court last week charged in connection with separate garda raids on cannabis growhouses in Drogheda and Edenderry.

Cannabis plants allegedly with an estimated street value of €384,000 were seized on Monday of last week in an operation led by the Louth Divisional Drug Unit.

Mark Vickers (42) of Knockbrack Downs, Drogheda and Christopher Hodgins (31) of Marian Park, Drogheda are each accused of unlawful possession of cannabis and allegedly having the drug for sale or supply at an address at St. Magdalene Terrace, Drogheda on August 30th.

The court heard evidence of both defendants being arrested and charged with the alleged offences before the court.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded Mark Vickers in custody with consent to bail of his own bond of €10,000 – with cash to be lodged and an independent surety of €15,000.

He must also remain indoors between 10pm and 7am, surrender his passport, stay out of Grange House, Edenderry and, as his phone was seized as part of the investigation, he must provide a new mobile phone number to gardai within 24 hours and sign on three times a week at Drogheda Garda Station.

His case was adjourned to Drogheda District Court.

Similar bail terms were imposed in Christopher Hodgins’ case with a cash bail bond of €10,000 and an independent surety for the same amount and a curfew of 11pm to 6am. His case was adjourned to November 11th for the directions of the DPP.