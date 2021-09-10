Family Addiction Support Network seeks to raise €15,000 to keep their doors open

The Family Addiction Support Network (FASN) has issued an urgent appeal to communities in the North East for help to keep their doors open.

FASN have launched a fundraising campaign to help keep the facility open, with the group saying that they have not received support from the government to provide services to families impacted by addiction.

FASN have worked with families who have been impacted by addiction, with the group offering free and confidential support to family members impacted by the addiction of a loved one.

According to the group, in 2020 they helped over 250 families in communities across Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

The group have said that they need to raise €15,000 before the end of September to keep their doors open.

People interested in donating to FASN can do so here