Search

10/09/2021

Family Addiction Support Network seeks to raise €15,000 to keep their doors open

Family Addiction Support Network in Dundalk to host awareness event

Family Addiction Support Network in Dundalk to host awareness event

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Family Addiction Support Network (FASN) has issued an urgent appeal to communities in the North East for help to keep their doors open.

FASN have launched a fundraising campaign to help keep the facility open, with the group saying that they have not received support from the government to provide services to families impacted by addiction.

FASN have worked with families who have been impacted by addiction, with the group offering free and confidential support to family members impacted by the addiction of a loved one.

According to the group, in 2020 they helped over 250 families in communities across Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

The group have said that they need to raise €15,000 before the end of September to keep their doors open.

People interested in donating to FASN can do so here

'Cooley Camino' for Rape Crisis North East to take place this Sunday

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media