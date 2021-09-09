'Cooley Camino' for Rape Crisis North East to take place this Sunday

The Cooley Camino in aid of Rape Crisis North East is set to take place this Sunday, 12th September, to help raise funds for the rising demand for the group’s services.

The sponsored walk is set to begin in Carlingford, with anyone who registers being asked to raise €100 each in sponsorship for Rape Crisis North East.

The walk will begin at Carlingford Car Park at 10:30am, where people will collect their t-shirts and prepare for the walk around Cooley.

The walk is set to be lead by Clodagh McKevitt of Anam Tours, who will regale participants in tales of the local area and folklore.

Public health regulations will be adhered to according to the organisers, with participants asked to adhere to social distancing, with masks and hand sanitizer being available.

The walk will go up the Táin Way towards Barnavave and the Cross, passing through the deserted village and back via a route facing the Mourne Mountains.

“We are hoping to see a very long snake of people wearing our electric green tee-shirts, scaling the Cooley mountains in support of this vital and much-needed service”, said RCNE Manager, Grace McArdle.

All participants are asked to bring hiking boots, wet gear, water and smiles, with organisers saying they hope the weather will be good on the day.

Rape Crisis North East is a counselling, advocacy and support service for survivors of rape and sexual abuse that is based in Dundalk, Drogheda and Castleblayney.

The group cover the North East, including Louth and Meath.

People interested in registering should visit the RNCE website.