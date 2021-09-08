Search

08/09/2021

Water supply disruption expected on Coes Road and surrounding areas this Friday

Irish Water working to restore water supply in Ardee following pipe burst

Irish Water have said the disruption will occur on Friday

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Irish Water have said that there may be disruption to water supplies on the Coes Road this Friday, due to hydrant installation works.

The disruption is expected to last between 9am and 6pm this Friday, September 10th.

According to Irish Water, it may take between two and three hours before supplies are restored to normal after work is completed.

Irish Water have said that people in the area can check the following reference for updates to the installation: LOU00037924

