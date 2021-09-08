'Suspicious device' scare on Clanbrassil Street this morning resolved by Gardaí

Gardaí outside Dundalk Courthouse this morning
Reports of a "suspicious device" on Clanbrassil Street Dundalk earlier this morning have been deemed "bogus" by Gardaí.
Gardaí in Dundalk received reports of a "suspicious device" on Clanbrassil Street just before 10am this morning.
According to Gardaí, searches of the area were carried out after receiving the report.
Further inquiries were done by Gardaí, and the incident was deemed a "bogus call" and the area has since been deemed safe.
