Louth lotto player scoops over €160,000 in Tuesday's Euromillions draw

People in Dundalk are being urged to check their Euromillion's tickets as one lucky player scoops over €160,000 in winnings from Tuesday night's draw.

The player, who has won €166,559, was just one number away from winning the €26 million jackpot after they matched five numbers and one lucky star.

The winning ticket was purchased on Sunday September 5th in The Ranch Shop and Deli near the Lisdoo in Dundalk.

Denise Murphy, owner of The Ranch Shop & Deli said that she was delighted to hear one of her customers had a massive win.

"It’s been a busy morning already with a lot of our customers eager to check their tickets after news broke this morning," said Ms Murphy.

"We call ourselves the Lucky Lotto Hotspot after we sold a Lotto jackpot ticket in 2016 worth over €5.8 million so there’s plenty of buzz around the place now following last night’s win.

"We’ve even heard a few customers saying that they meant to pop in yesterday to buy a ticket for last night’s draw.

"Our shop gets a lot of passing trade as well as local customers from nearby so hopefully the lucky winner realises they have the winning ticket soon – we wish them the very best of luck with it!"

The winning numbers last night were: 07, 19, 35, 42, 43 and the lucky stars were 07, 09

The winning ticket holder is being urged by the National Lottery to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it in a safe place.