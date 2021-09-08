People vaccinated in NI can apply for Digital Covid Certs from 20th September - Ó Murchú

People who were vaccinated in Northern Ireland will soon be able to receive an EU Digital Covid Certificate, according to a local Dundalk TD.

Sinn Féin’s Ruairí Ó Murchú said that he had received an update from the Government on the issues with EU digital certs for those who had been vaccinated in Northern Ireland.

Deputy Ó Murchú said that the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform would have the first phase of the process in place on September 20th.

“The provisional estimated date of launch of Phase 1 is 20th September,” said a statement from the Department.

“It has been agreed with authorities in Northern Ireland that residents in Ireland that were vaccinated in the north will now be able to obtain certification of vaccination from Northern Ireland.”

Deputy Ó Murchú welcomed the development, saying it is good for people north and south of the border.

“This is good news for those who are living in the North and who need the EU digital certificate, as well as for those who live in the South but received their vaccines in the North,” said Deputy Ó Murchú.

“Many of the people in the second cohort are those who work on a cross border basis and they have been left in limbo as regards EU certification of their vaccine.

“The mechanisms should have been put in place earlier for all this to happen, but at least we now have a date.”

Deputy Ó Murchú said that he would be working with people in the North to get more information on how they can receive their certification to receive a Digital Covid Certificate.

“Everyone has to work to ensure these processes are seamless and happen as quickly as possible”